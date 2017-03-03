Table 19 movie poster
Table 19 movie poster

Table 19 (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
March 3, 2017
Director
Jeffrey Blitz
Writer
Jeffrey Blitz
Cast
Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant, Tony Revolori, Wyatt Russell, Amanda Crew
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual content, drug use, language and some brief nudity

Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Anna Kendrick) - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the 'random' table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

