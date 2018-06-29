NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Tag (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
June 29, 2018
Director
Jeff Tomsic
Writer
Rob McKittrick, Mark Steilen
Cast
Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb
Studio
New Line Cinema
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

For one month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry “You’re It!” This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow
Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat
The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies
An Interview with Jenny Slate An Interview with Jenny Slate