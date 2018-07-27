Teen Titans Go! To the Movies movie poster
NA
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies movie poster

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) - Movie Details

Comic Book Comedy Animated Action
Release Date
July 27, 2018
Director
Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
Writer
Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Cast
Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

