The 15:17 to Paris (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
Release Date
February 9, 2018
Director
Clint Eastwood
Writer
Dorothy Blyskal
Cast
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, Paul-Mikél Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisar, Cole Eichenberger, William Jennings
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The 15:17 to Paris follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing... Full synopsis »

