The 9th Life of Louis Drax

After surviving eight near-death accidents throughout his unlucky life, Louis Drax (Aiden Longworth) plunges off a steep cliff on his ninth birthday. While police investigate the cause of Louis' near-fatal fall and the whereabouts of his violent father Peter (Aaron Paul), acclaimed neurologist Dr. Allan Pascal (Jamie Dornan) uses unorthodox techniques to try to tap into the boy's unconscious mind and reveal the truth about the events that led to his condition. But as he's... Full synopsis »

There are movies that fail financially because they don’t get the proper distributor support, and there are movies that fail because they just kind of, you know, suck.falls squarely in the latter category, a movie that thrives on the intriguing potential of what its odd premise promises and that squanders its potential with forgettable performances, awkward storytelling, cheesy special effects and a shockingly disappointing ending.