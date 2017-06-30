Amityville: The Reawakening movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Amityville: The Reawakening movie poster

Amityville: The Reawakening (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
June 30, 2017
Director
Franck Khalfoun
Writer
Daniel Farrands, Franck Khalfoun, Casey La Scala
Cast
Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Cameron Monaghan
Studio
Dimension Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong horror violence and for language

Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother's expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn't telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray