Amityville: The Reawakening (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 30, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong horror violence and for language
Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother's expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn't telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
