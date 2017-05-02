The Autopsy of Jane Doe movie poster
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
86 min.
Release Date
May 2, 2017 (Limited)
Director
André Øvredal
Writer
Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing
Cast
Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Ophelia Lovibond, Michael McElhatton, Olwen Kelly
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for bloody horror violence, unsettling grisly images, graphic nudity, and language

Two morticians, a father and son, begin an autopsy on the body of a beautiful young woman whose death and identity are a mystery.... Full synopsis »

I watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe knowing next to nothing about it other than it was a horror movie, it was supposed to be good and that there was a decent likelihood there’d be boobs in it, even if they were dead boobs. All three presumptions turned out to be true, as the movie proves to be an entertaining, semi-unique horror thriller. Full movie review »

