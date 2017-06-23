The highly anticipated follow-up to Amirpour’s acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, THE BAD BATCH follows Arlen (Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she'll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in 'the bad batch' she... Full synopsis »