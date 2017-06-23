The Bad Batch movie poster
The Bad Batch (2017) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Romance
118 min.
Release Date
June 23, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Ana Lily Amirpour
Writer
Ana Lily Amirpour
Cast
Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves
Studio
Annapurna Pictures
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, language, some drug content and brief nudity

The highly anticipated follow-up to Amirpour’s acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, THE BAD BATCH follows Arlen (Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she'll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in 'the bad batch' she... Full synopsis »

