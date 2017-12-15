The Ballad of Lefty Brown

When cowboy Lefty Brown (Bill Pullman) witnesses the murder of his longtime partner — the newly-elected Senator Edward Johnson (Peter Fonda) — he strikes out to find the killers and avenge his friend's gruesome death. Tracking the outlaws across the vast and desolate Montana plains, Lefty recruits a young gunslinger, Jeremiah (Diego Josef), and an old friend, a hard-drinking U.S. Marshall (Tommy Flanagan), to help deliver the men to justice.

