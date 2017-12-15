The Ballad of Lefty Brown movie poster
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Western
111 min.
Release Date
December 15, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Jared Moshé
Writer
Jared Moshé
Cast
Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, Jim Caviezel, Joe Anderson, Diego Josef, Tommy Flanagan, Peter Fonda
Studio
A24
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and some language

When cowboy Lefty Brown (Bill Pullman) witnesses the murder of his longtime partner — the newly-elected Senator Edward Johnson (Peter Fonda) — he strikes out to find the killers and avenge his friend's gruesome death. Tracking the outlaws across the vast and desolate Montana plains, Lefty recruits a young gunslinger, Jeremiah (Diego Josef), and an old friend, a hard-drinking U.S. Marshall (Tommy Flanagan), to help deliver the men to justice.

After a gunfight with the outlaws... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

If you’ve never heard of The Ballad of Lefty Brown, it’s because there’s very little to remember. Bill Pullman delivers a strong if somewhat quaint performance as the title character—a rare lead role for the veteran actor. Sadly, the western, by writer/director Jared Moshe, doesn’t offer much reason to get into the saddle. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

