NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

The Beguiled (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
June 23, 2017 (Limited)
June 30, 2017 (Moderate)
Director
Sofia Coppola
Writer
Sofia Coppola
Cast
Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood classic. "The Beguiled" unfolds in a girls’ school in the state of Virginia in 1864. As the Civil War rages, The Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies has been sheltered from the outside world— until the day a wounded Union soldier is discovered nearby and taken in.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Review: 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass Review: 'John Wick Chapter 2' Just as Badass
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'