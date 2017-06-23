The Big Sick movie poster
The Big Sick movie poster

The Big Sick (2017) - Movie Details

Romance Drama Comedy
119 min.
Release Date
June 23, 2017 (Limited)
July 14, 2017
Director
Michael Showalter
Writer
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Cast
Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
Studio
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

