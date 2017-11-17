The Breadwinner

Parvana is an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. Working alongside her friend Shauzia, Parvana discovers a new world of freedom-and danger. With undaunted courage, Parvana draws strength from the fantastical stories she invents, as she embarks on a quest to find her father and reunite her family.

When watching animated dramas - admittedly, not my favorite genre - I ask myself: would the story have been better served as a live-action movie? With, the answer is undeniably yes. Still, the movie is nicely, if unoriginally drawn, and features an engaging story about an Afghani girl who poses as a boy so she can have the freedom to leave her home and make money for her family after her father is put in prison by the Taliban.