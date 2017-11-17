The Breadwinner movie poster
The Breadwinner
Animated Drama
94 min.
Release Date
November 17, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Nora Twomey
Writer
Anita Doron
Cast
Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq, Shaista Latif, Ali Badash, Patrick McGrath, Lily Erlinghäuser, Finn Jackson Parle, Noorin Gulamgaus, Kawa Ada
Studio
GKIDS
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material including some violent images

Parvana is an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. Working alongside her friend Shauzia, Parvana discovers a new world of freedom-and danger. With undaunted courage, Parvana draws strength from the fantastical stories she invents, as she embarks on a quest to find her father and reunite her family.

When watching animated dramas - admittedly, not my favorite genre - I ask myself: would the story have been better served as a live-action movie? With The Breadwinner, the answer is undeniably yes. Still, the movie is nicely, if unoriginally drawn, and features an engaging story about an Afghani girl who poses as a boy so she can have the freedom to leave her home and make money for her family after her father is put in prison by the Taliban. Full movie review »

