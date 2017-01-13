The Bye Bye Man movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Bye Bye Man movie poster

The Bye Bye Man (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
96 min.
Release Date
January 13, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 25, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Stacy Title
Writer
Jonathan Penner
Cast
Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway, Douglas Smith, Cressida Bonas, Lucien Laviscount, Douglas Jones
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for terror, horror violence, bloody images, sexual content, thematic elements, partial nudity, some language and teen drinking

When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who comes to prey upon them once they discover his name. The friends must try to save each other, all the while keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret to save others from the same deadly fate.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
2017 Oscar Predictions 2017 Oscar Predictions
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016
The 20 Best Performances of 2016 The 20 Best Performances of 2016
Review: 'Get Out' is a Must-See Review: 'Get Out' is a Must-See