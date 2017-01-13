The Bye Bye Man (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
January 13, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 25, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for terror, horror violence, bloody images, sexual content, thematic elements, partial nudity, some language and teen drinking
When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who comes to prey upon them once they discover his name. The friends must try to save each other, all the while keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret to save others from the same deadly fate.... Full synopsis »
