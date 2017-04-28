Based on the international best-seller by Dave Eggers, "The Circle" is a thrilling modern morality tale starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega. As she rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae (Watson) is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency. But no one is really safe when everyone is watching.... Full synopsis »