The Circle movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Circle
The Circle movie poster

The Circle (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
Release Date
April 28, 2017
Director
James Ponsoldt
Writer
James Ponsoldt
Cast
Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane
Studio
EuropaCorp
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the international best-seller by Dave Eggers, "The Circle" is a thrilling modern morality tale starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega. As she rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae (Watson) is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency. But no one is really safe when everyone is watching.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
New 'Justice League' Trailer New 'Justice League' Trailer
Review: 'Beauty and the Beast' Review: 'Beauty and the Beast'
Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need