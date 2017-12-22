The Current War (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 22, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Set in the late 1880s, ‘The Current War’ details the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and the race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
