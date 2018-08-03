The Darkest Minds movie poster
The Darkest Minds movie poster

The Darkest Minds (2018)

Suspense Sci-Fi
Release Date
August 3, 2018
Director
Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Writer
Chad Hodge, Alexandra Bracken
Cast
Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

