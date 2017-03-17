The Devil's Candy movie poster
B-
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Candy movie poster

The Devil's Candy (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
79 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2017
DVD Release Date
September 26, 2017
Director
Sean Byrne
Writer
Sean Byrne
Cast
Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Kiara Glasco, Tony Amendola
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
79 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A not-so-average family wrestles with Satan in a house from hell in this heavy metal-charged shocker from the director of The Loved Ones. Diehard metalhead and struggling artist Jesse (Ethan Embry) moves with his wife (Shiri Appleby) and daughter (Kiara Glasco) to a middle-of-nowhere Texas town, unaware that the new house they got for an unbelievable deal comes with a grisly history. Disturbing demonic goings-on culminate with the appearance of Ray (The Walking Dead's Pruitt...

MOVIE REVIEW

Moody, hypnotic and unpredictable, The Devil's Candy works until it becomes none of those things. Hyped as the next best thing, The Devil's Candy is at best your standard demonic horror film with a fresh coat of paint.

MOVIE PHOTOS

