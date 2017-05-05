Based on Herman Koch’s international bestselling novel, Oren Moverman’s THE DINNER is a dark psychological thriller about a fierce showdown between two couples during the course of an ornately prepared meal at a fancy restaurant.

When Stan Lohman (Richard Gere), a popular congressman running for governor, invites his troubled younger brother Paul (Steve Coogan) and his wife Claire (Laura Linney) to join him and his wife Katelyn (Rebecca Hall) for dinner at one of the town's...