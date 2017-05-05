The Dinner movie poster
NA
The Dinner (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense
120 min.
Release Date
May 5, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 8, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Oren Moverman
Writer
Oren Moverman
Cast
Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout

Based on Herman Koch’s international bestselling novel, Oren Moverman’s THE DINNER is a dark psychological thriller about a fierce showdown between two couples during the course of an ornately prepared meal at a fancy restaurant.

When Stan Lohman (Richard Gere), a popular congressman running for governor, invites his troubled younger brother Paul (Steve Coogan) and his wife Claire (Laura Linney) to join him and his wife Katelyn (Rebecca Hall) for dinner at one of the town’s... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

