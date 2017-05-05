The Dinner (2017) - Movie Details
120 min.
Release Date
May 5, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 8, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout
Based on Herman Koch’s international bestselling novel, Oren Moverman’s THE DINNER is a dark psychological thriller about a fierce showdown between two couples during the course of an ornately prepared meal at a fancy restaurant.
When Stan Lohman (Richard Gere), a popular congressman running for governor, invites his troubled younger brother Paul (Steve Coogan) and his wife Claire (Laura Linney) to join him and his wife Katelyn (Rebecca Hall) for dinner at one of the town’s... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.