The Disaster Artist (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Drama
98 min.
Release Date
December 1, 2017 (Limited)
Director
James Franco
Writer
Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
Cast
James Franco
Studio
A24
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and some sexuality/nudity

This is a true story about the making of The Room – the cult classic described as the “Citizen Kane of bad movies”. The Masterpiece is a buddy comedy about two outsiders chasing a dream. When the world rejects them, they decide to make their own movie.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
