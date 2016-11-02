The Eagle Huntress (2016) - Movie Details
88 min.
Release Date
November 2, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated G
Daisy Ridley narrates, the spellbinding true story of Aisholpan, a 13-year old Mongolian girl who is striving to become the first female Eagle Hunter in the 2,000 years of male dominated history. Aisholpan is a real life role model on an epic journey to win victory in a faraway land. Under the tutelage and support of her father and her grandfather, she learns all aspects of this ancient tradition, including taming her very own eaglet... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Times they are a changing. First we allow them to vote. Then control over their own bodies. Equal pay is on the horizon. And now… we’re allowing girls to be eagle hunters? What has the world come to? Full movie review »