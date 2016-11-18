The Edge of Seventeen movie poster
The Edge of Seventeen
The Edge of Seventeen (2016) - Movie Details

Teen Drama Comedy
102 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kelly Fremon Craig
Writer
Kelly Fremon Craig
Cast
Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Blake Jenner, Haley Lu Richardson
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, language and some drinking - all involving teens

The Edge of Seventeen is a new coming-of-age movie in the vein of Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club - an honest, candid, often hilarious look at what it's like to grow up as a young woman in today's modern world.

Everyone knows that growing up is hard, and life is no easier for high school junior Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who is already at peak awkwardness when her all-star older brother Darian (Blake Jenner) starts dating... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Oh, to be a teenage girl again. The anxiety. The pressure to be perfect. The hardships. The drama. The Edge of Seventeen captures this perfectly, diving into the mind of an anxious, slightly depressed, sort-of-annoying-but-highly-entertaining teenage girl. Full movie review »

