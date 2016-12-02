The Eyes of My Mother (2016) - Movie DetailsHorror
76 min.
Release Date
December 2, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent content and behavior, and brief nudity
In their secluded farmhouse, a mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal, teaches her daughter, Francisca, to understand anatomy and be unfazed by death. One afternoon, a mysterious visitor shatters the idyll of Francisca's family life, deeply traumatizing the young girl, but also awakening unique curiosities. Though she clings to her increasingly reticent father, Francisca's loneliness and scarred nature converge years later when her longing to connect with the world around her takes on a dark... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
“This is the most fucked up movie I’ve ever seen.” Full movie review »