The Eyes of My Mother movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Eyes of My Mother
The Eyes of My Mother movie poster

The Eyes of My Mother (2016) - Movie Details

Horror
76 min.
Release Date
December 2, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Nicolas Pesce
Writer
Nicolas Pesce
Cast
Kika Magalhaes, Will Brill, Olivia Bond
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent content and behavior, and brief nudity

In their secluded farmhouse, a mother, formerly a surgeon in Portugal, teaches her daughter, Francisca, to understand anatomy and be unfazed by death. One afternoon, a mysterious visitor shatters the idyll of Francisca's family life, deeply traumatizing the young girl, but also awakening unique curiosities. Though she clings to her increasingly reticent father, Francisca's loneliness and scarred nature converge years later when her longing to connect with the world around her takes on a dark... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

“This is the most fucked up movie I’ve ever seen.” Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'
Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck