The Florida Project movie poster
A
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Florida Project
The Florida Project movie poster

The Florida Project (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
115 min.
Release Date
October 6, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Sean Baker
Writer
Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch
Cast
Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Bria Vinaite
Studio
A24
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material

Warm, winning and gloriously alive, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project is a deeply moving and unforgettably poignant look at childhood.

Set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, The Florida Projectfollows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) over the course of a single summer. The two live week to week at “The Magic Castle,” a budget motel managed by Bobby (Willem Dafoe), whose stern exterior... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It takes mad filmmaking skill to craft a movie where you want to punch the main characters in the face most of the time—yes, including children—and still have it be one of the best of the year. The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s follow-up to his criminally underseen drama-comedy Tangerine, paints a vividly real and utterly engrossing portrayal of poverty in Orlando, mere miles from the happiest place on Earth. Full movie review »
A
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Boredom on the 'Orient Express' Boredom on the 'Orient Express'
Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok'
See New Footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' See New Footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer