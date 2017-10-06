The Florida Project (2017) - Movie Details
115 min.
Release Date
October 6, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material
Warm, winning and gloriously alive, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project is a deeply moving and unforgettably poignant look at childhood.
Set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, The Florida Projectfollows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) over the course of a single summer. The two live week to week at “The Magic Castle,” a budget motel managed by Bobby (Willem Dafoe), whose stern exterior... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It takes mad filmmaking skill to craft a movie where you want to punch the main characters in the face most of the time—yes, including children—and still have it be one of the best of the year. The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s follow-up to his criminally underseen drama-comedy Tangerine, paints a vividly real and utterly engrossing portrayal of poverty in Orlando, mere miles from the happiest place on Earth. Full movie review »