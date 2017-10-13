The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of "Casino Royale."

The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism.

In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into...