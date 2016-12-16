"The Founder" tells the story of how a salesman named Ray Kroc teamed with two brothers, Richard and Maurice “Mac” McDonald, to launch what would soon become an international fast food chain that now serves 68 million customers every day.... Full synopsis »

Michael Keaton delivers one of the most deliciously fun performances of the year in the highly entertaining if somewhat slight drama, about the man who turned McDonald’s into one of the largest companies on the planet.