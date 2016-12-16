The Founder movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Founder
The Founder movie poster

The Founder (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
115 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016 (LA/NY)
January 20, 2017
Director
John Lee Hancock
Writer
Robert Siegel, John Lee Hancock
Cast
Michael Keaton, Laura Dern
Studio
The Weinstein Company
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language

"The Founder" tells the story of how a salesman named Ray Kroc teamed with two brothers, Richard and Maurice “Mac” McDonald, to launch what would soon become an international fast food chain that now serves 68 million customers every day.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Michael Keaton delivers one of the most deliciously fun performances of the year in the highly entertaining if somewhat slight drama The Founder, about the man who turned McDonald’s into one of the largest companies on the planet. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'
Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck