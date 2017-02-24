The Girl with All the Gifts (2017) - Movie Details
111 min.
Release Date
February 24, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 25, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violence/bloody images, and for language
"The Girl with All the Gifts" is set in a dystopian world where a seemingly normal and very intelligent little girl lives in an underground army bunker with other children her age. They are all experimental cases being examined by scientists, led by Dr. Caldwell (Close), to find a cure for a fungal spore that has infected the planet.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The last season of The Walking Dead may have been a letdown, but there’s another tasty chunk of human flesh to sink your teeth into: the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller The Girl with All the Gifts. Full movie review »