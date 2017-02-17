The Great Wall movie poster
The Great Wall
The Great Wall (2017) - Movie Details

Horror Action
103 min.
Release Date
February 17, 2017
Director
Zhang Yimou
Writer
Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz
Cast
Matt Damon, Willem Dafoe, Pedro Pascal, Andy Lau, Jing Tian, Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Lin Gengxin, Zheng Kai, Chen Xuedong, Huang Xuan, Wang Junkai, Yu Xintian, Liu Qiong
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy action violence

Set in 15th century China, "The Great Wall" is about a pair of Western travelers who happen upon the massive wall. They soon discover that the wall isn't intended to keep out invading armies — there is something inhuman and more dangerous.... Full synopsis »

If you want to watch a millionaire embarrass himself, journey to The Great Wall to watch Matt Damon turn in the worst performance of his career in one of the dumbest movies of his career. Better yet, don’t make the journey at all. Full movie review »

