February 17, 2017
103 minutes
Rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy action violence
Set in 15th century China, "The Great Wall" is about a pair of Western travelers who happen upon the massive wall. They soon discover that the wall isn't intended to keep out invading armies — there is something inhuman and more dangerous.... Full synopsis »
If you want to watch a millionaire embarrass himself, journey to The Great Wall to watch Matt Damon turn in the worst performance of his career in one of the dumbest movies of his career. Better yet, don’t make the journey at all. Full movie review »