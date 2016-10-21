The Handmaiden movie poster
The Handmaiden
The Handmaiden movie poster

The Handmaiden (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense Foreign
144 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 24, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Park Chan-wook
Writer
Chung Seo-Kyung, Park Chan-wook
Cast
Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Kim Tae-ri, Cho Jin-woong
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
144 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

From PARK Chan-wook, the celebrated director of OLDBOY, LADY VENGEANCE, THIRST and STOKER, comes a ravishing new crime drama inspired by the novel 'FINGERSMITH' by British author Sarah Waters. Having transposed the story to 1930s-era colonial Korea and Japan, Park presents a gripping and sensual tale of a young Japanese Lady living on a secluded estate, and a Korean woman who is hired to serve as her new handmaiden, but who is secretly involved in...

MOVIE REVIEW

Every time I get excited for another movie by Chan-wook Park, I have to remind myself that the only movie of his that I've truly loved is Oldboy. All the rest, no matter how inventive or fucked up, are one-and-done's, and unfortunately The Handmaiden is no different.

MOVIE PHOTOS

