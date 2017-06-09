The Hero movie poster
The Hero movie poster

The Hero (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
93 min.
Release Date
June 9, 2017 (LA/NY)
Director
Brett Haley
Writer
Brett Haley, Marc Basch
Cast
Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter, Nick Offerman, Katharine Ross
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is an aging Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte (Laura Prepon), and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten... Full synopsis »

