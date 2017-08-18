Release Date
August 18, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.