“The Hurricane Heist” follows a team of tech hackers who infiltrate a U.S. Mint facility on a small coastal town to steal $102 million in cash, just as a disastrous Category 5 hurricane, the storm of the century, is about to strike and level it to the ground. The only other two people left in the town, a meteorologist and a female treasury agent, must survive the horrific storm while stopping the thieves from getting... Full synopsis »