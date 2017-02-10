The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) - Movie Details
104 min.
Release Date
February 10, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for rude humor and some action
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: The LEGO Batman Movie. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Everything isn’t awesome, but The LEGO Batman Movie is a fast-paced, funny whirlwind of a film that will delight children and please parents, even if all its pieces don’t entirely click into place. Full movie review »