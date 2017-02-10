The LEGO Batman Movie movie poster
The LEGO Batman Movie
Family Comic Book Comedy
104 min.
Release Date
February 10, 2017
Director
Chris McKay
Writer
Seth Grahame-Smith
Cast
Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Mariah Carey, Zach Galifianakis
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for rude humor and some action

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: The LEGO Batman Movie. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn... Full synopsis »

Everything isn’t awesome, but The LEGO Batman Movie is a fast-paced, funny whirlwind of a film that will delight children and please parents, even if all its pieces don’t entirely click into place. Full movie review »

