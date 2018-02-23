The Lodgers (2018) - Movie Details
92 min.
Release Date
February 23, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
1920, rural Ireland. Anglo Irish twins Rachel and Edward share a strange existence in their crumbling family estate. Each night, the property becomes the domain of a sinister presence (The Lodgers) which enforces three rules upon the twins: they must be in bed by midnight; they may not permit an outsider past the threshold; if one attempts to escape, the life of the other is placed in jeopardy. When troubled war veteran Sean returns to... Full synopsis »
