Release Date
April 14, 2017 (LA/NY)
April 21, 2017
April 21, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.