C+
The Love Witch
The Love Witch (2016) - Movie Details

Comedy Horror
120 min.
Release Date
November 11, 2016 (Limited)
Director
Anna Biller
Writer
Anna Biller
Cast
Samantha Robinson, Laura Waddell, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Gian Keys, Jared Sanford, Robert Seeley, Jennifer Ingrum
Studio
Oscilloscope Laboratories
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Elaine, a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her Gothic Victorian apartment she makes spells and potions, and then picks up men and seduces them. However, her spells work too well, leaving her with a string of hapless victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved will drive her to the brink of insanity and murder.

With a visual style that pays... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

So I watched a movie called The Love Witch. The question is: why did I watch a movie called The Love Witch? Full movie review »
