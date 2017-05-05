The Lovers movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Lovers
The Lovers movie poster

The Lovers (2017) - Movie Details

Romance Comedy
94 min.
Release Date
May 5, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 1, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Azazel Jacobs
Writer
Azazel Jacobs
Cast
Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Aidan Gillen, Melora Walters
Studio
A24
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexuality and language

A husband and wife (Tracy Letts and Debra Winger), each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another – in this scalpel-sharp, deliciously grown-up comedy.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: A quaint, nuanced romantic drama about two cheaters who rekindle their love for one another - despite still being in committed affairs - The Lovers is an enjoyable if ultimately unremarkable film that doesn’t have much lasting impact. Nonetheless, the movie features great if understated performances from Debra Winger and Tracy Letts and a strong screenplay from writer/director Azazel Jacobs. The Lovers is a well made film, but needed a bit more for true intoxication to kick in. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Coco' Another Pixar Must-See Review: 'Coco' Another Pixar Must-See
'Valerian' is on Blu-ray, but It's Bad 'Valerian' is on Blu-ray, but It's Bad
The First 'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer is Here! The First 'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer is Here!
Wait, is 'Justice League' Actually Good? Wait, is 'Justice League' Actually Good?