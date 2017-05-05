The Lovers

A husband and wife (Tracy Letts and Debra Winger), each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another – in this scalpel-sharp, deliciously grown-up comedy.... Full synopsis »

A quaint, nuanced romantic drama about two cheaters who rekindle their love for one another - despite still being in committed affairs -is an enjoyable if ultimately unremarkable film that doesn’t have much lasting impact. Nonetheless, the movie features great if understated performances from Debra Winger and Tracy Letts and a strong screenplay from writer/director Azazel Jacobs.is a well made film, but needed a bit more for true intoxication to kick in.