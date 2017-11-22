The Man Who Invented Christmas movie poster
The Man Who Invented Christmas movie poster

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) - Movie Details

Family Drama
104 min.
Release Date
November 22, 2017
Director
Bharat Nalluri
Writer
Susan Coyne
Cast
Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells of the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (MISS PETTIGREW LIVES FOR A DAY), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know... Full synopsis »

