The Miracle Season

The Miracle Season (2018) - Movie Details

Sports Drama
Release Date
April 13, 2018
Director
Sean McNamara
Writer
David Aaron Cohen, Elissa Matsueda
Cast
Helen Hunt, William Hurt, Danika Yarosh, Erin Moriarty
Studio
LD Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements

Based on the inspiring true story of West High School girl's volleyball team. After the tragic death of the school's star player Caroline "Line" Found, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
