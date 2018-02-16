The Party (2018) - Movie Details
71 min.
Release Date
February 16, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
71 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In Sally Potter’s new dark comedy THE PARTY, Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas) is hosting an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension, while her husband, Bill (Timothy Spall), seems preoccupied. Janet’s acerbic best friend, April (Patricia Clarkson), arrives and others follow, some with their own dramatic news to share, but an announcement by Bill provokes a series of revelations that gradually unravel the sophisticated soiree, and a night that... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.