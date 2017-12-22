NA
The Post (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
December 22, 2017 (Limited)
January 12, 2018
Director
Steven Spielberg
Writer
Liz Hannah
Cast
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Alison Brie, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods
Studio
20th Century Fox
Steven Spielberg to direct Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a film about the Pentagon Papers controversy. The story will follow the 1971 scandal after the decision of The Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) and publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) to publish The Pentagon Papers. Written and leaked by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon Papers established that the Johnson Administration had lied to the public and congress about US military involvement in the Vietnam... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
