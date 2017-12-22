The Post (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 22, 2017 (Limited)
January 12, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Steven Spielberg to direct Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a film about the Pentagon Papers controversy. The story will follow the 1971 scandal after the decision of The Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) and publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) to publish The Pentagon Papers. Written and leaked by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon Papers established that the Johnson Administration had lied to the public and congress about US military involvement in the Vietnam... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
