NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Promise

The Promise (2017) - Movie Details

Drama War
130 min.
Release Date
April 21, 2017
Director
Terry George
Writer
Terry George, Robin Swicord
Cast
Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Sarafyan, Jean Reno, James Cromwell, Daniel Giminez Cacho, Marwan Kenzari
Studio
Open Road Films
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Empires fall, love survives. When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves. The... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need
Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016