The Salesman

After their old flat becomes damaged, Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), a young couple living in Tehran, are forced to move into a new apartment. However, once relocated, a sudden eruption of violence linked to the previous tenant of their new home dramatically changes the couple’s life, creating a simmering tension between husband and wife. A master at exposing domestic discord through his multi-layered screenplays, Farhadi’s slow-burning, visceral drama explores the psychology of vengeance... Full synopsis »

Asghar Farhadi is the kind of writer that likes to build a story around an isolated incident and explore the ramifications such an incident has on the affected individuals. More importantly, Farhadi is good at it: his 2011 dramawon Best Foreign Language Picture at the Academy Awards. Farhadi is back with another character study of similar magnitude--the Oscar-nominated--another well made, interesting and engaging drama that is only limited by the inconsequential aspects of the story Farhadi has decided to tell.