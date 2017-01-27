The Salesman movie poster
FilmJabber
The Salesman
The Salesman (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
125 min.
Release Date
January 27, 2017 (LA/NY)
Director
Asghar Farhadi
Writer
Asghar Farhadi
Cast
Taraneh Alidoosti, Shahab Hosseini, Mina Sadati
Studio
Cohen Media Group
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic elements and a brief bloody image

After their old flat becomes damaged, Emad (Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), a young couple living in Tehran, are forced to move into a new apartment. However, once relocated, a sudden eruption of violence linked to the previous tenant of their new home dramatically changes the couple’s life, creating a simmering tension between husband and wife. A master at exposing domestic discord through his multi-layered screenplays, Farhadi’s slow-burning, visceral drama explores the psychology of vengeance... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Asghar Farhadi is the kind of writer that likes to build a story around an isolated incident and explore the ramifications such an incident has on the affected individuals. More importantly, Farhadi is good at it: his 2011 drama A Separation won Best Foreign Language Picture at the Academy Awards. Farhadi is back with another character study of similar magnitude--the Oscar-nominated The Salesman (Forushande)--another well made, interesting and engaging drama that is only limited by the inconsequential aspects of the story Farhadi has decided to tell. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

