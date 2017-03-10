The Sense of an Ending (2017) - Movie DetailsDrama
Release Date
March 10, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Starring Academy Award® winner JIM BROADBENT (Iris, Gangs of New York, Moulin Rouge!), HARRIET WALTER (Babel, Atonement, Sense and Sensibility), MICHELLE DOCKERY (Babel, Atonement, Sense and Sensibility), EMILY MORTIMER (Shutter Island, Hugo, Lars and the Real Girl), BILLY HOWLE (The Witness for the Prosecution, Cider with Rosie, Glue), JOE ALWYN (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Higher Education, Keepers), FREYA MAVOR (The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun, Sunshine on Leith, Skins), MATTHEW... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.