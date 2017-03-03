The Shack movie poster
The Shack (2017)

Drama
132 min.
Release Date
March 3, 2017
Director
Stuart Hazeldine
Writer
Destin Daniel Cretton, John Fusco, Andrew Lanham
Cast
Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell, Octavia Spencer
Studio
Summit Entertainment
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material including some violence

Based on the best-selling novel by William Paul Young, which was originally published out of a garage by Brad Cummings and Wayne Jacobsen.

In the aftermath of a devastating personal tragedy, Mackenzie Allen Philips receives a mysterious note in his mailbox inviting him to "The Shack", signed by "Papa", his wife’s nickname for God. Mack responds and finds himself on a life-transforming journey of truth, forgiveness, and ultimately acceptance in this worldwide phenomenal bestseller.

First published... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

