Based on the best-selling novel by William Paul Young, which was originally published out of a garage by Brad Cummings and Wayne Jacobsen.

In the aftermath of a devastating personal tragedy, Mackenzie Allen Philips receives a mysterious note in his mailbox inviting him to "The Shack", signed by "Papa", his wife’s nickname for God. Mack responds and finds himself on a life-transforming journey of truth, forgiveness, and ultimately acceptance in this worldwide phenomenal bestseller.

First published... Full synopsis »