NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

The Shape of Water (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Family
Release Date
December 8, 2017
Director
Guillermo del Toro
Writer
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Cast
Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes "The Shape of Water" - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray
Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'