The Square (2017) - Movie Details

Foreign Drama
Release Date
October 27, 2017
Director
Ruben Östlund
Writer
Ruben Östlund
Cast
Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Terry Notary, Dominic West
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good causes. His next show is “The Square”, an installation that invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. But sometimes, it is difficult to live up to your own ideals: Christian’s foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations.... Full synopsis »

