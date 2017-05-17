Release Date
May 17, 2017 (NY)
DVD Release Date
October 3, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
A time of starvation. The Survivalist lives off a small plot of land hidden deep in forest protecting his crop from intruders with his shotgun and improvised traps. But the long years alone have taken their toll on him and he is beginning to lose his grip on reality. Everything changes when a starving woman called KATHRYN and her teenage daughter, MILJA, discover the farm. Desperate for shelter, the mother offers up her daughter to... Full synopsis »
Smart, gritty and captivating, The Survivalist grabs you in the first minute and never lets go, even if you have to stare at star Martin McCann’s ratty haircut for two hours. Full movie review »