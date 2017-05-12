The Wall movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
The Wall movie poster

The Wall (2017) - Movie Details

War Suspense
Release Date
May 12, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Doug Liman
Writer
Dwain Worrell
Cast
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“The Wall” is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship. Directed by Doug Liman ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith," “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), “The Wall” stars Aaron Taylor Johnson (“Nocturnal Animals,” “Kick-Ass,” “Savages” “Godzilla,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”) and WWE... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Ghost in the Shell' Review: 'Ghost in the Shell'
New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer
The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer is Here The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer is Here
New 'Justice League' Trailer New 'Justice League' Trailer