Mark Hogancamp copes with the severe memory loss he suffered after he was attacked and beaten by a group of five teenagers. When he emerges from his coma, he has no memory of his life, his friends or his family. As a form of therapy, he begins building a one-sixth scale model of a World War II-era Belgian village in his backyard, replete with figures made in the image of him, his friends, and, shockingly... Full synopsis »