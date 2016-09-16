Blair Witch (2016) - Movie DetailsHorror
89 min.
Release Date
September 16, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 3, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, terror and some disturbing images
A group of college students venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of James' sister who many believe is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. At first the group is hopeful, especially when a pair of locals offer to act as guides through the dark and winding woods, but as the endless night wears on, the group is visited by a menacing presence. Slowly,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Blair Witch is better than the last sequel, but that's not saying much. A less interesting retread of the 1999 smash hit that simply features a new cast of victims and updated technology, this new Blair Witch establishes little reason for existing, or why we should care. Full movie review »